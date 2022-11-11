In year one, a total of 1,000 or more students are projected to be trained through the Healthcare Academy in Jackson County.

On Thursday, the Singing River Healthcare Academy broke ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy.

The Healthcare Academy, located in Jackson County, is established as the state’s first-ever medical apprenticeship program implemented to provide growth opportunities and career pathways to improve health and save lives in our community through a bigger and better, more diverse workforce.

The Academy will allow for expanded training opportunities, apprenticeship operations, and offer immediate employment to qualified graduates in high-demand critical specialties that include: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) in collaboration with MGCCC, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Surgical Technologist, Medical Assistant, and Phlebotomy Technician.

Governor Tate Reeves said Mississippi continues to make history as they break ground on the state’s first healthcare academy.

“The Singing River Healthcare Academy will be an important addition to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast and will result in more healthcare professionals in our state, higher wages for Mississippians, and a better quality of life,” Reeves said. “The Academy is an example of what’s possible when you have strong partnerships that commit to putting Mississippians first and it perfectly encapsulates our state’s new workforce development strategy. I’m proud that the state of Mississippi could partner with Singing River and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to help train the next generation of healthcare heroes.”

MS again made history today as we broke ground on the state’s first healthcare academy. Higher wages, better quality of care & better quality of life- that’s what this academy will deliver by strengthening the pipeline of medical professionals! Thank you @mySingingRiver @MGCCC pic.twitter.com/3kRUrTDvdB — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) November 10, 2022

Tiffany Murdock, CEO of Singing River Health System, expressed excitement about the future outlook of healthcare at Singing River Health System and Mississippi through the state’s first medical apprenticeship program.

“This program sets us up for success by allowing for a more trained and skilled workforce while offering rewarding long-term careers in specialty critically needed areas,” Murdock said.