America is the greatest nation in the history of the world because of our veterans.

America pauses once again on this Veterans Day to honor the brave men and women in uniform who have fought to protect our freedom.

It is through their willing service and the sacrifice of their families that every American remains free to think, free to live, free to vote, and free to believe as they choose.

America is the greatest nation in the history of the world in large measure because of those who have served their fellow man in our nation’s armed forces.

Thank a veteran today for your blessing of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in these United States.

May our public policies and our individual contributions to this nation always honor the sacrifices made to support and defend our Constitution by those who willingly and sacrificially serve us all.

For those who have served and are now reading this – Thank you and God bless you and your family.