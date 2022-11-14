The Jackson City Council unanimously approved a temporary contractor last week.

The Jackson City Council unanimously approved the contract with Water Talent LLC as the city continues to tackle water woes at the O.B. Curtis plant. The requirement to select a temporary contractor was set between the state, local and federal government coordinating on the project.

The operators are expected to being work this week and will work roughly 60 hours a week. . It is California based and comprised of Class A operators.

The contract will run through February 2023 and is expected to cost roughly $720,000. The workers will make roughly $100,000 for the 10 weeks of work, a number that concerned some council members.

City Council President Ashby Foote said most of the current operators only make $55,000 and questioned the high salary for the operators for just over two months of work.

Consultants argued that that pay is necessary to cover moving, housing and insurance expenses.