The marker memorializes the artistic contributions of the novelist and playwright.

The Mississippi Writers Trail pays tribute to the state’s most acclaimed and influential writers through a series of historical markers that recognize the importance of place in an author’s life while educating the public about the history and legacy of Mississippi writers.

“This statewide community improvement activity connects historical preservation, tourism and transportation,” MDA said. “The cast aluminum markers, shaped like an open book inform travelers and highlight information about local authors including their birthplace, home, gravesite, museum, or literary locale. These markers will eventually span the entirety of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Hills.”

Mississippians such as Natasha Trethewey, Richard Wright, Eudora Welty, Walker Percy, Larry Brown, Jesmyn Ward, and many more will be honored with a Mississippi Writers Trail marker.

Over the weekend, the newest Mississippi Writers Trail marker was unveiled in Como and is located at 104 Main Street.

The latest marker memorializes the artistic contributions of novelist and playwright Stark Young.

“A college instructor for many years, Young’s best-known work So Red the Rose was published in 1934 and later was adapted into a film,” MDA said.

“Born in 1881, Young enrolled at the University of Mississippi at the age of 15, graduated in 1901 and completed his master’s degree at Columbia University in 1902,” MDA continued. “While teaching at various colleges throughout his career, he produced artistic works including literary translation, poetry, drama, literature, criticism, and painting. He published his first volume of poetry The Blind Man at the Window and Other Poems in 1906 and his first novel Heaven Trees in 1926.”

Visit Mississippi Director Craig Ray said Stark Young was one of many voices for the Southern experience who translated the beauty and complexity of the Magnolia State into the written word for all to read.

“It is always exciting to see these cultural trail markers bring positive attention to Mississippi communities and to share the remarkable contributions of Mississippi artists to the tapestry of American literature,” Ray said.

Como Mayor Everette Hill said when you think about the many world-famous writers from Mississippi, it is an extra special honor that Stark Young – and Como – were selected to receive a marker.

“After all his worldly travels, he ultimately came home again,” Hill said. “He was a native son with a worldwide impact, and this new marker on Como’s Main Street will forever make our citizens proud.”