AAPLOG, MJI partner to file lawsuit asking Mississippi’s courts to declare that abortion is not protected by the Mississippi Constitution.

On Monday, the Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) filed a lawsuit on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit was filed in the Chancery Court of Hinds County, Mississippi. MJI said the case will likely be decided by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overruling Roe v. Wade, which held that the U.S. Constitution protected a right to seek an abortion, and returned control of abortion policy from federal courts back to the states

“Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohib- iting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. The Court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” the decision states.

However, there is a similar opinion by the Mississippi Supreme Court, named Pro-Choice Mississippi v. Fordice, which still holds that abortion is a right protected by the Mississippi Constitution. “After Roe was overturned, Mississippi enacted a ban on elective abortions but the validity of that law is uncertain, given the Mississippi Supreme Court’s opinion in Fordice. As of today, elective abortions in Mississippi appear to be both statutorily illegal and constitutionally protected at the same time,” MJI said. MJI said that this legal uncertainty has placed Mississippi physicians in an impossible “Catch-22.” “Several medical societies and board certification authorities have issued guidelines suggesting that it is unethical, and potentially punishable by the government, for physicians who oppose elective abortion to refuse to provide or refer patients to other providers for lawful, elective abortions,” MJI stated. “But whether elective abortions are “lawful” in Mississippi depends on whether the Mississippi Supreme Court’s opinion in Fordice is still valid.”