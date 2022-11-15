“We will maximize freedom, we will protect your rights and safety, and we will build a future that every Mississippian can be proud of,” Reeves said.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation, which notes some of his top priorities. Those include:

Eliminating the income tax

Advancing the New Pro-Life Agenda

Giving Mississippi children a first-rate education

Making it easier to raise a family

Lowering healthcare costs

Building a high-quality workforce

Protecting the safety of Mississippians.

Governor Reeves said Mississippi’s economy is booming, unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and the state is on pace to achieve record-shattering capital investment in 2022.

“We continue to reach new heights as a state, and it’s thanks to the hardworking people who live here. Mississippi has no plans to hit the brakes anytime soon,” Reeves said.

The Mississippi Governor said the FY 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation can stimulate discussions not only around this year’s budget, but on the central tenets of the agenda that they aim to promote during Fiscal Year 2024.

“Our ultimate aim is straightforward: to advance responsible policies that lay the foundation of a strong society and allow Mississippians to flourish,” Reeves continued. “We will maximize freedom, we will protect your rights and safety, and we will build a future that every Mississippian can be proud of. In other words, my budget continues to put you – the taxpayer – first.”

In the FY 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation, Reeves said that thanks to the last session’s historic tax cut, Mississippi now has the 5th lowest marginal tax rate in the entire nation.

While the Governor is proud of that, he once again proposes that Mississippi eliminate its income tax by reducing it immediately to 4% on all taxable earned income and by an additional 1% each year over the next four years.