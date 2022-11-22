The Jones County Republican fills the vacancy on the key committee left by Jim Beckett who resigned to be the Public Utilities Staff Executive Director.

Speaker of the Mississippi House Philip Gunn has appointed State Representative Donnie Scoggin to the House Appropriations Committee.

Scoggin, a Republican representing House District 89 since 2017, will fill the vacancy left by former State Rep. Jim Beckett who resigned from his House seat in September when he was appointed Executive Director for the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff by Governor Tate Reeves.

“Over the seven years we have served together, Donnie has proven to be an innovative leader who brings a lot to the table,” said Speaker Gunn. “He will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the Appropriations Committee, and I look forward to his insights and counsel during the 2023 appropriations process.”

State Rep. Scoggin is currently the vice-chair of Universities and Colleges and serves on the House Agriculture, County Affairs, Judiciary A, Judiciary En Banc, Public Health and Human Services Committees.

Scoggin is a Nurse Practitioner and is a member of the Mississippi Nurse Practitioner’s Association and the Mississippi Nurses Association.