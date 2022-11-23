Expect safety checkpoints, increased MHP presence and state, federal roadways.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will be out and about this Thanksgiving holiday weekend looking to reduce reckless driving, speeding and distracted driving issues.

MHP plans to begin its holiday enforcement period at 6am on Wednesday, November 23 and run through Sunday, November 27 at midnight.

Safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the period at various locations to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.

MHP’s focus will be on state and federal highways and interstate systems.

“Many Mississippians will be traveling the roads this holiday season to spend time with family and friends,” Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol will continue to work endlessly to keep those safe on our roadways. Remember to slow down, wear your seatbelt, and avoid texting and driving. Happy Thanksgiving!”