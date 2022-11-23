The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility for Mississippi is encouraging citizens to take a minute to review the draft map.

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a pre-production draft of its new National Broadband Map. The map will display specific location-level information about broadband services available throughout the country – a significant step forward from the census block level data previously collected.

This release of the draft map kicks off the public challenge processes that will play a critical role in improving the accuracy of the map. An accurate map is an important resource for targeting funding and other efforts to bring broadband to unserved and underserved communities.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said this is an important milestone in their effort to help everyone, everywhere get specific information about what broadband options are available for their homes, and pinpointing places in the country where communities do not have the service they need.

“Our pre-production draft maps are a first step in a long-term effort to continuously improve our data as consumers, providers and others share information with us. By painting a more accurate picture of where broadband is and is not, local, state, and federal partners can better work together to ensure no one is left on the wrong side of the digital divide,” Rosenworcel said in a release.

The public will be able to view the maps at broadbandmap.fcc.gov and search for their address to see information about the fixed and mobile services that internet providers report are available there. If the fixed internet services shown are not available at the user’s location, they may file a challenge with the FCC directly through the map interface to correct the information. Map users will also be able correct information about their location and add their location to the map if it is missing. The draft map will also allow users to view the mobile wireless coverage reported by cellular service providers.

The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility for Mississippi is encouraging citizens to take a minute to review the map and ensure their area is properly reported.

A video tutorial and more information on how to submit challenges is available here.