NFIB says it is a time to get out and support local businesses in your community.

Small Business Saturday is coming up this Saturday, November 27. The NFIB says it is a time to get out and support local businesses in your community.

State Director of the NFIB for Mississippi Dawn McVea explained the importance to the local and national economy to support small businesses. She said this is particularly important for a state like Mississippi.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010, as a response to the great recession.

“Here we are 12 years later, and it is just a wonderful thing. It’s kind of a common household name,” said McVea. “It’s a great tradition and way to support small businesses.”

She said spending last year reached $23.3 billion, which was up 18% from the year before.