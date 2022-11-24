Submitted by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

The Mississippi U.S. Senator commemorates Thanksgiving and encourages all to give thanks.

Since the birth of our nation, we, as a people, have set aside a specific time to pause and express thanks for the many blessings God has granted us. We surround ourselves with our loved ones, and take time to reflect on the things that really matter, such as our faith, our family, and our nation.

Despite the serious challenges facing us, it is worthwhile to remember that our nation remains prosperous and full of hope. As we come together this year, let’s dedicate ourselves to never take for granted everything that makes America such a beautiful place to live: the promise of freedom, justice, and democracy.

We must also remember that we would not have these things if it weren’t for the brave men and women of our military. Many of them may be spending this Thanksgiving away from their families, so that we may be safely at home with ours.

The same goes for our police officers and first responders, who will work to ensure our safety and health instead of enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with family or the football game with friends.

While we reflect on the many blessings we enjoy, we must also remember our fellow countrymen who are forced to go without, especially during these troubling economic times. We must recommit ourselves to help when we can, and to share our bounty with our neighbors in their time of need.

It has not been an easy year for many Americans, but I pray for a brighter future for our nation with faith that God will lead us on the right path as long as we open our hearts to Him.

To all Mississippians, I hope you have a warm, safe, and very Happy Thanksgiving surrounded by those you love and cherish. God bless you.

