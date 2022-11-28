Learn more about the Mississippi civil rights icon.

Bigger Pie Forum’s Ashby Foote and Charles Grayson recently sat down with Mississippi’s own James Meredith to hear about his fascinating life story.

Most know Meredith from when he became the first black student admitted to the University of Mississippi in 1962 but little has been said about his upbringing, his childhood and his military service as a young adult.

Listen as BPF dives into Meredith’s formative years growing up in North Mississippi in their latest podcast.

