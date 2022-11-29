The Republican has represented parts of Copiah, Rankin and Simpson counties in District 35 for two terms.

State Senator Chris Caughman has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to a third term in next year’s statewide elections.

Caughman, a Republican, has represented Mississippi Senate District 35 since 2016. He currently chairs the Senate Business and Financial Institutions Committee and is the vice chairman on the Senate Environmental Protection, Conservation and Water Resources Committee.

In a Facebook post, Caughman said it has been an honor to represent the people of District 35.

“It is with heart of gratitude that I am announcing that I will not be running for a third term in the Mississippi Senate. I am thankful for all the support and friendships that I have developed over these last seven years,” the state senator wrote. “It has truly been a great experience to represent the good people of District 35. For me personally, two terms are enough and it is time for someone else to step up in this position.”

Caughman went on to say that he has “a great job at Peoples Bank” that he is very thankful for and that he needs to get back to being the best banker he can be for his customers and the employees of the bank.

“I am very thankful for the support of my bank over these last seven years as they have given me great flexibility to do the work of the state in the legislature,” Caughman said.

The State Senator expressed his appreciation for the support and help of the Senate leadership over the last two terms, saying that he will always cherish the friendships he has have made with his Senate colleagues.

“I can tell you there are some really good people in the legislature and I am thankful for them,” he said.

As for his service, Caughman said he hopes that during his time in the Legislature that he has lived up to the expectations of his constituents and represented them “in the common sense, conservative manner” that he said he would do.

“I have done my best to follow through on issues that I told you I would support over this time. My goal when a vote was taken was to represent the people of my district and I believe my voting record will show just that,” Caughman wrote.

Senator Caughman thanked his family for their support, as well.

“There just comes a point in life where it is time to slow down some and do some things you really love so I plan doing just that, and maybe even help coach a little basketball somewhere,” Caughman concluded.