Recipients needing assistance navigating Medicare can contact a counselor to review coverage changes.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that Medicare open enrollment will continue through December 7, 2022. Recipients needing assistance navigating Medicare have until then to contact a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselor to review coverage changes that take effect on January 1, 2023.

“Volunteers and staff with the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) are prepared to assist Mississippians in navigating the complexities of Medicare,” MDHS said.

SHIP offers both in-person and phone-based counseling to support Mississippians eligible for Medicare in understanding available coverage options.

“It is important for individuals to review their coverage, even if they are satisfied with their current plans, and make any necessary adjustments to make their coverage more effective,” MDHS continued.

SHIP volunteers help elderly citizens and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, organize doctor and hospital bills, file Medicare appeals, review Medicare Supplemental Insurance, evaluate Medicare+ Choice or Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) options, understand Medicaid eligibility, and explore long-term care options.

MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said that it is important for Mississippians to access information about their health insurance options.

“SHIP provides community-engaged services to individuals with disabilities so that their families can access resources. The Division of Aging and Adult Services assures that your loved ones receive enrollment assistance,” Anderson stated.

For more information about SHIP services and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, call 1-844-822-4622 or 1-800-948-3090. Help is available M-F 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or visit the SHIP website.