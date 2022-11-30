The extended hours will include December 3rd, 10th, and 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at select locations. 

The Mississippi Driver Service Bureau announced they will expand hours of operations to customers seeking services from the driver service bureau. Extended hours will include December 3rd, 10th, and 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Commissioner Sean Tindell said these extended Saturday services are meant to enhance the holiday experience by relieving added stress of obtaining services DPS provides.

“We are excited our employees have volunteered to work and offer these extended hours,” said Commissioner Tindell. “We also would like to invite all college students needing to make changes to their information that are traveling home for the holidays to use this time block for quick and easy services.”

The Saturday services will include:

  • First time regular driver licenses & identification cards
  • Renewals and duplicates
  • Learner’s permit testing
  • Reinstatements
  • Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) renewals & duplicates only (no CDL road test will be administered during Saturday services)
  • Firearm permits

Customers will be serviced by appointment only and must schedule appointments by visiting this website. You can check here for more information and required documents. 

The extended hours will include the following locations:

  • Pearl
    3851 Hwy 468
    Pearl, MS 39208
  • Meridian
    910 Hwy. 11
    Meridian, MS 39301
  • Greenwood
    1301 Cypress Ave.
    Greenwood, MS 38930
  • Hattiesburg
    36 JM Tatum Industrial Dr.
    Hattiesburg, MS 39401
  • Batesville
    22000A Hwy 35 North
    Batesville, MS 38606
  • Biloxi
    16741 Hwy 67 S
    Biloxi, MS 39532
  • Tupelo
    589 Coley Rd.
    Tupelo, MS 38801
  • Brookhaven
    160 Highway 84 East
    Brookhaven, MS 39601
  • Starkville
    987 Hwy, 182 E 1
    Starkville, MS 39759
  • Jackson, Headquarters
    1900 E. Woodrow Wilson
    Jackson, MS 39216
  • Nesbit
    17 Airline Road
    Columbus, MS 39702
  • Columbus
    159 License Drive
    Nesbit, MS 38651
  • New Albany
    1103 Bratton Road
    New Albany, MS 38652
  • Gautier
    7886 MS-57
    Vancleave, MS 39565

