The extended hours will include December 3rd, 10th, and 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at select locations.

The Mississippi Driver Service Bureau announced they will expand hours of operations to customers seeking services from the driver service bureau. Extended hours will include December 3rd, 10th, and 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Commissioner Sean Tindell said these extended Saturday services are meant to enhance the holiday experience by relieving added stress of obtaining services DPS provides.

“We are excited our employees have volunteered to work and offer these extended hours,” said Commissioner Tindell. “We also would like to invite all college students needing to make changes to their information that are traveling home for the holidays to use this time block for quick and easy services.”

The Saturday services will include:

First time regular driver licenses & identification cards

Renewals and duplicates

Learner’s permit testing

Reinstatements

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) renewals & duplicates only (no CDL road test will be administered during Saturday services)

Firearm permits

Customers will be serviced by appointment only and must schedule appointments by visiting this website. You can check here for more information and required documents.

The extended hours will include the following locations: