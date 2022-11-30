The extended hours will include December 3rd, 10th, and 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at select locations.
The Mississippi Driver Service Bureau announced they will expand hours of operations to customers seeking services from the driver service bureau. Extended hours will include December 3rd, 10th, and 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Commissioner Sean Tindell said these extended Saturday services are meant to enhance the holiday experience by relieving added stress of obtaining services DPS provides.
“We are excited our employees have volunteered to work and offer these extended hours,” said Commissioner Tindell. “We also would like to invite all college students needing to make changes to their information that are traveling home for the holidays to use this time block for quick and easy services.”
The Saturday services will include:
- First time regular driver licenses & identification cards
- Renewals and duplicates
- Learner’s permit testing
- Reinstatements
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) renewals & duplicates only (no CDL road test will be administered during Saturday services)
- Firearm permits
Customers will be serviced by appointment only and must schedule appointments by visiting this website. You can check here for more information and required documents.
The extended hours will include the following locations:
- Pearl
3851 Hwy 468
Pearl, MS 39208
- Meridian
910 Hwy. 11
Meridian, MS 39301
- Greenwood
1301 Cypress Ave.
Greenwood, MS 38930
- Hattiesburg
36 JM Tatum Industrial Dr.
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
- Batesville
22000A Hwy 35 North
Batesville, MS 38606
- Biloxi
16741 Hwy 67 S
Biloxi, MS 39532
- Tupelo
589 Coley Rd.
Tupelo, MS 38801
- Brookhaven
160 Highway 84 East
Brookhaven, MS 39601
- Starkville
987 Hwy, 182 E 1
Starkville, MS 39759
- Jackson, Headquarters
1900 E. Woodrow Wilson
Jackson, MS 39216
- Nesbit
17 Airline Road
Columbus, MS 39702
- Columbus
159 License Drive
Nesbit, MS 38651
- New Albany
1103 Bratton Road
New Albany, MS 38652
- Gautier
7886 MS-57
Vancleave, MS 39565