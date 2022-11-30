Caldwell looks to connect with the public through public meetings slated for December 6, 7 and 8.

Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell has announced a series of public meetings as a way to better communicate between the commission and the public.

The meetings were originally planned for 2020, Caldwell said, but the pandemic caused cancelations. They will now be held in various locations between December 6 and 8.

“Hopefully these are just the beginning of better communication between us all,” said Caldwell. “Originally these same meetings were scheduled in early 2020. COVID closures canceled them as venues closed and in-person public meetings halted.”

There is no restriction to who can attend. The meetings will be free and open to the public. Caldwell has said he will be discussing the coordinated use of all available future modes of transportation, discussing capabilities and limits of the department and commission as well as taking questions. “We are especially appreciative of our hosts. Our Mississippi colleges, community colleges and universities have always promoted the open exchange of ideas. They are natural partners in economic development that surrounds the integration of transportation and education,” said Caldwell.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

8:00 – 9:00 – NWCC – Desoto (Room 323)

10:30 – 11:30 – NWCC – Senatobia – (Room 102)

1:30 – 2:30 – Coahoma CC (General Classroom)

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

8:00 – 9:00 – NECC – Booneville- (General Classroom)

10:00 – 11:00 – ICC – Fulton (General Classroom)

1:30 – 2:30 – NWCC – Oxford (Room 153)

Thursday, December 8, 202

8:00 – 9:00 – MUW- Columbus (Tiered Classroom)

1:30 – 2:30 – Holmes CC – Kosciusko (General Classroom)

For more information contact the Northern District Transportation Commissioner’s office at 662-680-3323