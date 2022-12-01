TotalTranscript allows for combination of test scores to receive HSE Diploma.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Community College Board (MCCB) announced that Mississippians who have dropped out of high school now have a new option to earn their High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma, TotalTranscript offered by DiplomaSender.

“Across the state, there are more than 300,000 Mississippians without a high school diploma, and oftentimes these individuals are not able to access postsecondary educational opportunities or secure gainful employment,” said Mr. Kell Smith, Interim Executive Director of the Mississippi Community College Board. “TotalTranscript is a great option for those who may have begun the process of earning an HSE Diploma but have not yet been able to finish the process. A high school diploma opens countless doors throughout life, and I am excited about this new option.”

TotalTranscript allows those who have previously taken portions of the GED, HiSET, or TASC to combine test scores in order to earn an HSE Diploma.

Prior to TotalTranscript, students were required to take and pass the entire battery of individual tests in order to earn an HSE Diploma.

For more information on this new option from the Community College Board, contact the MCCB’s Office of Adult Education or call 601-432-6518. Additional information can be found here.