Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann appoints Marcy Scoggins to Charter School Board.

“Marcy is smart, hard-working, patient, and organized. She also has a heart for our schools and educators,” Hosemann said. “Ensuring our charter schools are high-quality is of critical importance and Marcy will take this responsibility seriously.”

Marcy Scoggins, is a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent and the Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.

The Charter School Authorizer Board includes seven members from across the State, with three appointed by the Lieutenant Governor, one from each Supreme Court District. Scoggins, of Madison, is Hosemann’s First Supreme Court District appointee. Jennifer Jackson Whittier of Lincoln County and Kim Remak of DeSoto County serve as Hosemann’s Second and Third Supreme Court District appointees, respectively.

The Board oversees the State’s authorized charter schools, approves applications for new schools, and determines whether underperforming schools should close. Charter schools in Mississippi are public schools open to all students which operate with flexibility in areas like curriculum and schedules.

Scoggins is currently serving as Director of Public Distribution and Communications at the Department of Finance and Administration. She previously served as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Republican Party and worked for former U.S. Senator Trent Lott, U.S. Representative Chip Pickering, Jr., and U.S. Representative Gregg Harper.

“The future of our state is in our children, so we must provide them with the best opportunities for success that we possibly can. This starts with a world-class education,” Scoggins said. “I am so grateful to be able to draw on my experiences as a parent and volunteer in Mississippi schools in this new role.”

Scoggins is a member of Madison United Methodist Church, serving on various committees over time, and a long-time board member for Magnolia Speech School. Scoggins earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Mississippi State University. Married to Kirk Scoggins, she has two children, Kathryn and Will.