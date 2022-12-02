Aaron Rice and Andy Taggart joined Y’all Politics to talk about the latest effort to clarify that abortion is not protected by the Mississippi Constitution. WATCH.

Most Mississippians would think that the U.S. Supreme Court’s action this summer overturning Roe v. Wade through the case known as Dobbs and the subsequent legislative “trigger law” that went into effect soon thereafter outlawing abortion expect for instance of the formal charge of rape or to protect the life of the mother would have ended any confusion on the practice of abortion in the Magnolia State.

However, there remains a bit of ambiguity because of a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court ruling in the Pro-Choice Mississippi v. Fordice case that held that the Mississippi Constitution did allow for abortions in the state. Of course, that ruling relied heavily on the U.S. Supreme Court’s holdings and reasoning in both Roe and Casey, which the Dobbs decision overturned.

To put a bit of finality on this saga and to have the Mississippi Supreme Court reconsider its 24-year-old ruling that has now been called into question by Dobbs, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists partnered with the Mississippi Justice Institute to file a lawsuit seeking to clarify that abortion is not protected by the Mississippi Constitution.

Aaron Rice, the director of the Mississippi Justice Institute, and Andy Taggart, a founding partner of Taggart, Rimes & Wiggins, PLLC, and a volunteer attorney with the Mississippi Justice Institute, joined Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss this new case.

Watch the full interview with Rice and Taggart below.