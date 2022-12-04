The switch is the first since the MSGOP launched a Minority Outreach Committee in October. Chairman Bordeaux hopes it’s the first of many.

Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines is leaving the Mississippi Democratic Party and is switching to the Republican Party.

Gines, a former mayoral and state representative candidate, is the former Secretary of the 4th Congressional District for the Mississippi Democratic Party.

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux and elected leaders will hold an announcement on the 2nd floor of the Biloxi Welcome Center on Monday to welcome Gines to the GOP.

“I am switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, because I have always held conservative values and beliefs. I believe today’s Republican Party is more in line with my views,” Gines said in a statement.

In October, the Mississippi Republican Party announced the launch of a Minority Outreach Committee at the state party headquarters in Jackson.

“The foundation of the Republican Party are conservative policies that put Americans first. In Mississippi, they have led to historic economic growth, lower taxes, more freedom, and a better quality of life. Our party is growing across our state because we are delivering results on behalf of Mississippians,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Proud to have the party grow, and to have Councilman Gines join!”

MSGOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux said Mississippi Republicans are eager to grow the party.

“We know our plans and policies to reduce inflation, lower taxes, cut wasteful spending, secure our borders, invest in national defense, and restore American energy are appealing to all Americans,” Bordeaux said. “We’re taking that message to communities where Republicans have not traditionally been as successful in order to recruit, train, and elect a more diverse group of candidates and bring thousands more freedom-loving Mississippians into our party. Felix Gines making the decision to join our party is a major win for us.”

Bordeaux said the MSGOP is excited to make the announcement of Gines’ switch, and they hope it is the first of many more to come.”