Jackson State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and USM prep for one last game in the 2022 season.

On Sunday, the official announcement was handed down that four college football teams in Mississippi have accepted bowl bids to wrap up their 2022 seasons.

Mississippi State led the way, finishing 22nd in the nation in the College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings. Head Coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs (8-4) will face Illinois (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) in Tampa, Florida on January 2nd at 11am on ESPN2.

After starting the season 7-0 and rising into the Top 10, Ole Miss (8-4) fell out of the Top 25 following their Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State on Thanksgiving Night amid speculation about the future of Head Coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin stayed put in Oxford and signed a lucrative contract extension. The Rebels will now face Texas Tech (7-5) in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston, Texas on December 28th at 8pm on ESPN.

Southern Miss will go bowling for the first in the Will Hall-era after earning a spot in the LendingTree Bowl on December 17th at 4:45pm on ESPN. The Golden Eagles (6-6) will play Rice (5-7), an old Conference USA foe, in Mobile, Alabama at the home of what is becoming a new rival in the Sun Belt – South Alabama.

Jackson State won the SWAC Championship on Saturday before Head Coach Deion Sanders officially announced he was leaving to take the top job at Colorado. The Tigers (12-0) earned a bid to play North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on December 17th at 11am on ABC. Sanders says he will coach JSU in the bowl game.