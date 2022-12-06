The committee heard from experts on postpartum care, obesity and autism. All of which emphasized a need for services and care.

Senator Kevin Blackwell sat down with Y’all Politics to go over last week’s Medicaid hearing in which lawmakers heard from experts on the topics of postpartum care, obesity, and autism.

Suggestions to the Legislature included making Medicaid easier to understand for providers who would be interested in taking on those patients and increasing rate reimbursements in order to secure more professionals that offer specialized care.

Blackwell said the Senate will again push for the extension of postpartum care up to one year in the 2023 session.