Simmons has served the 12th District of Mississippi in the Senate since 2011.

Senator Derrick T. Simmons was nationally recognized as Legislator of the Year by The National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL), at its annual convention last week in Las Vegas.

The NBCSL represents and serves the interests of African American State legislators. It is comprised of more than 700 members representing more than 60 million Americans.

NBCSL is a national network and advocates public policy innovation, information exchange, and joint action on critical issues affecting African Americans and other marginalized communities. Through research, education, and advocacy, NBCSL strengthens its members and helps ensure their strong, effective, and influential voice on Capitol Hill.

Senator Simmons, a Greenville trial attorney and Chairman of the Senate Municipalities Committee. He also serves on the Senate Finance Committee and Judiciary A, and Judiciary B Committees, among others.