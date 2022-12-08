Governor proposed allocating $5 million to the fund, which could be used to develop new courses, after-school programs, or other innovative offerings.
In November, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation, which notes some of his top priorities. Some of his top priorities included eliminating the income tax, advancing the pro-life agenda, lowering healthcare costs, and giving Mississippi children a first-rate education.
Among the Governor’s recommendations, Reeves proposes allocating funds toward a Patriotic Education Fund to be administered by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).
The Mississippi Governor proposed allocating $5 million to the fund, which could be used to develop new courses, after-school programs, or other innovative offerings so Mississippi can “ensure students receive the fundamentals of civic education and an accurate accounting of America’s history.”
No country can survive if it raises its children to despise the inherent values upon which it was founded.
Reeves explained in the FY 2024 EBR that in certain pockets of the country, activists have pushed an “ahistorical ideology” onto children.
“These individuals push a factually inaccurate narrative about our nation’s history into the classroom, all so they can accumulate power by painting America as nothing more than a collective of colonizers,” Reeves stated. “In Mississippi, we reject this flawed notion and recognize that the American Way has led to democracy and economic prosperity around the world.”
“No country can survive if it raises its children to despise the inherent values upon which it was founded,” Reeves continued.
Governor Reeves pushed for the creation of a Patriotic Education Fund among other priorities in his office’s Fiscal Year 2022 and 2023 Executive Budget Recommendations as he has done since 2020.
Back in 2020, Reeves proposed a $3 million investment in a Patriotic Education Fund from capital expense funds.
“Revisionist history has aimed to tear down American institutions, and it is poisoning a generation,” Governor Reeves said in 2020. “Capitalism, democracy, and other uniquely American values have been the victims of a targeted campaign from foreign and domestic influence—aiming to destroy the pillars of our society.”
“The United States is the greatest country in the history of the world,” Reeves said. “No other nation has done more for its citizens or to advance freedom and prosperity across the globe. We need to combat the dramatic shift in education.”