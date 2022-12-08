Governor proposed allocating $5 million to the fund, which could be used to develop new courses, after-school programs, or other innovative offerings.

In November, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation, which notes some of his top priorities. Some of his top priorities included eliminating the income tax, advancing the pro-life agenda, lowering healthcare costs, and giving Mississippi children a first-rate education.

Among the Governor’s recommendations, Reeves proposes allocating funds toward a Patriotic Education Fund to be administered by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).

The Mississippi Governor proposed allocating $5 million to the fund, which could be used to develop new courses, after-school programs, or other innovative offerings so Mississippi can “ensure students receive the fundamentals of civic education and an accurate accounting of America’s history.”

No country can survive if it raises its children to despise the inherent values upon which it was founded. That’s why I propose creating a Patriotic Education Fund to advance the study of accurate American history in Mississippi. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AYqj2iGSkk — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 8, 2022