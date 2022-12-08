The two organizations hope to build stronger public-private partnerships within the Southern Gulf Region.

The Mississippi Enterprise for Technology (MSET) and the Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) are working to collaborate between federal laboratories and small businesses to facilitate economic development in the Southern Gulf Region.

The two entered into the agreement through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on November 7, 2022.

The FLC is a formerly chartered, nationwide network of over 300 federal laboratories, agencies and research centers.

The MSET was formed through a joint effort between the State, NASA, and the Mississippi institutions of higher learning to facilitate regional development by leveraging the resources of Stennis Space Center as well as other areas of Mississippi.

“This collaboration with MSET will help facilitate more public-private partnerships in the Southern Gulf Region and with the Stennis Space Center, providing greater opportunities for innovative technologies, creating jobs and expanding the economy,” said Paul Zielinski, FLC Executive Director. “The FLC appreciates the growing support for technology transfer that we’ve seen in this region, and we’re excited to be able to help MSET and its partners build on that momentum.”

This partnership is not only aimed at the Gulf region, according to MSET Communications Specialist Abigail Douglas. She said that the expansion of these resources can impact areas across the state of Mississippi as well as contractors and businesses outside of the state, coming to work within the state.

The agreement came after the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City created an outreach to connect high tech companies with federal contracting needs.

This partnership will allow FLC and MSET to encourage collaborations between federal laboratories and regional businesses to improve technologies out of the lab and into the marketplace. The two plan to participate in mutually beneficial meetings, sponsorships, special events that particularly spur development in the Southern Gulf Region with Stennis Space Center.

“I’m proud of our new agreement with FLC. This public private partnership will expand access to resources and expertise for MSET’s client companies, enhance Stennis Space Center, and lead to a stronger economy in Mississippi and our region,” said Davis Pace, MSET President and CEO.

Businesses that are interested in learning how to apply and obtain federal contracts can visit www.mset.org on the Business Resources Page. This will provide information on how to begin the process of being a contractor with federal entities.

For anyone who is ready to apply for a contract, they can visit www.SAM.gov to view current open federal contracts.