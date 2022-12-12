White says new U.S. House Republican majority could delve deeper into misspending. Watch the interview.

On Monday, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White joined Y’all Politics to talk about the recently released Single Audit Report his office compiled outlining how the state used federal funds from July 2020 to July 2021.

That report, which examined various state agencies including the Department of Education and Medicaid, identified a variety of questionable practices and spending related to how the state handled the massive amount of federal stimulus funds that flowed through Mississippi.

Last week, Auditor White traveled to Washington D.C. where he met with Congressmen regarding not only the use of federal funds in Mississippi but the ongoing scandal involving the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. White said with Republicans taking the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives it was likely that a deeper dive into instances of misspending could be on the table.

The first-term State Auditor, who told Y’all Politics that he will seek re-election in 2023, also noted that he would be asking Mississippi lawmakers to take a look at revising how the state handles actions taken by public officials in closed sessions.

Watch the full interview with Auditor White below.