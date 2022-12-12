The family, MSU has asked for privacy as the Bulldog Coach is in critical care at UMMC.

Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach suffered a health issue at his home on Sunday, December 11. It is unclear at this time what issue occurred, but Mississippi State University confirmed that Leach had been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

It was reported that he was in critical condition at the hospital on Monday, December 12.

Update on Head Football Coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/My3CijA2XJ — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 12, 2022

Just before noon on Monday, MSU released an additional statement that they will not be providing any additional information on Leach’s condition at this time, out of respect for the family’s privacy.

At this time, MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett has been named Interim Head Coach until Coach Leach returns.

Leach was hired as Head Coach for the Bulldogs in 2020. He is a two-time National Coach of the Year, three-time conference Coach of the Year and the mastermind behind the NCAA record-setting “Air Raid” offense.

Leach is also well known for his quirky media interviews on a variety of topics. He is commonly asked for marriage advice by reporters, in which he responds with an air of comedy.

He previously worked as Head Coach for Texas Tech University and Washington State University.

Leach was a recipient of the Mississippi Top 50 award in 2020 which recognizes exceptional individuals in Mississippi who use their influence to make a lasting difference in the state.

Leach was born in Susanville, California but was primarily raised in Wyoming. He is married to Sharon and is the father of four children.

