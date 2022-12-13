Mississippi State University confirmed the death of their Head Football Coach early Tuesday morning.

According to a statement released by Mississippi State University early Tuesday morning, Head Football Coach Michael Charles “Mike” Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson following heart complications. He was 61 years old.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life,” the Leach family said in a statement.

MSU President Mark Keenum and Interim Athletic Director Bracky Brett released statements regarding the late coach.

MSU President Mark Keenum

“Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative “Air Raid” offense changed the game. Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things. Mike’s death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives. Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That’s a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them.”

MSU Interim Athletics Director Bracky Brett

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of Mike Leach . College football lost one of its most beloved figures today, but his legacy will last forever. Mike’s energetic personality, influential presence and extraordinary leadership touched millions of athletes, students, coaches, fans, family and friends for decades. Mike was an innovator, pioneer and visionary. He was a college football icon, a coaching legend but an even better person. We are all better for having known Mike Leach . The thoughts and prayers of Mississippi State University and the entire Bulldog family are with his wife Sharon, his children and the entire Leach family.”

Leach worked as Mississippi State’s 34th head football coach since January 2020. He was oldest of six siblings. Leach and his wife Sharon have four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten. Leach was born in Susanville, California to Frank and Sandra Leach, and was raised in Cody, Wyoming. After graduating with honors from BYU in 1983 where he played rugby, Leach earned a master’s degree from the U.S. Sports Academy and his Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University, where he graduated in the top one-third of his class.

For nearly four decades, Leach had an unmatched impact on the game of football including thousands of student-athletes, coaches and staff. He was a two-time national coach of the year, three-time Power 5 conference coach of the year and the mastermind behind the NCAA record-setting “Air Raid” offense.

He was one of the most accomplished coaches in college football with a 158-107 record, 19 bowl games and seven seasons of at least nine victories. He captured two conference division titles, became the winningest coach in Texas Tech history and set school records for bowl appearances at both Texas Tech (10) and Washington State (6). During 10 of those 21 seasons, Leach’s passing attack led the FBS – six at Texas Tech and four at Washington State.

MSU described Leach as “a passionate educator, mentor, historian and lifelong learner, Leach had great admiration for academics. He instilled that in his players, as his teams routinely set records for GPA and graduation rate. A masterful storyteller, Leach authored a New York Times best-selling autobiography in 2011 titled Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and in Life. He later wrote Geronimo: Leadership Strategies of an American Warrior in 2014.”

The architect of the most prolific passing offense in the country, Leach received three national coach of the year awards in 2008 – the Woody Hayes Award, Howie Long/Fieldturf Coach of the Year and George Munger Award. Leach’s offense captured six NCAA passing titles and three total offense titles during his 10 seasons in Lubbock.

Here’s what others are saying about Coach Leach:

Governor Tate Reeves

Mississippi State lost a great Coach. College football lost an innovator. A lot of young men lost their mentor. Fans lost a content superstar. And many of us lost a friend. I’m heartbroken.

RIP 🏴‍☠️@Coach_Leach — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 13, 2022

Senator Roger Wicker

Gayle and I are heartsick for the Leach family and the entire Mississippi State community. Today is a reminder to hold our loved ones closer and cherish the time we have with them. Our state will not be the same without @Coach_Leach. https://t.co/xHS6dXBWkT — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) December 13, 2022

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Mike Leach’s passing & the outpouring of love & support for him & his family reflects just how beloved he was as @HailStateFB head coach and among football fans all over the country. My prayers go out to his family, loved ones, & the @msstate community. Full statement: — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) December 13, 2022

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

It is with our deepest sympathies for this family at home and on the field that we join Mississippi in mourning the loss of Coach Mike Leach. @HailStateFB — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) December 13, 2022

Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce

Statement from Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce on the passing of Mike Leach. pic.twitter.com/YBJJZ9APrd — Ole Miss News (@OleMissNews) December 13, 2022

Congressman Michael Guest

Coach Leach left a lasting impact on Mississippi. We are praying for his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/3YpL1DPML6 — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) December 13, 2022

Congressman Bennie Thompson

I’m sending my condolences and prayers to the family of Coach Mike Leach.🙏🏽 https://t.co/cPR6EVVbq7 — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) December 13, 2022

Commissioner Brandon Presley

Rest in Peace, Coach Leach. May God comfort his family and all of those who admired him near and far. He led a unique life that touched thousands and he boldly charted his own course. In a world of fakes, he was authentic. pic.twitter.com/6e9snmPVDV — Brandon Presley (@BrandonPresley) December 13, 2022

Commissioner Dane Maxwell

My condolences this morning are with the family of MS state football coach, Mike Leach who passed this morning. Your leadership at the university and in MS will never be forgotten. Please also join me in praying for the students, faculty and fans of MSU during this time. pic.twitter.com/klPrZJQjMk — Dane Maxwell (@DaneMaxwellMS) December 13, 2022

Sid Salter

From his first MSU press conference in 2020 shown here to today’s tragic announcement, Mike Leach was the genuine article. I worried when he got in front of an open microphone, but that free spirit and candor was part of Mike’s charm. What a fierce competitor and decent guy. pic.twitter.com/mlnKYkQW4R — Sid Salter (@sidsalter) December 13, 2022

John Cohen

My friend Mike Leach…a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur and fearless warrior. A great man who impacted so many lives, including my own. Sharon, the entire Leach family, and MSU are in our hearts and prayers. Rest In Peace Mike. You made the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/6jWAP8Uip4 — John Cohen (@JohnCohenAD) December 13, 2022

Southern Miss Football

A true legend to college football. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leach family and the Mississippi State community. https://t.co/cgnC3VcEg2 — Southern Miss Football (@SouthernMissFB) December 13, 2022

SportsCenter – ESPN

There will never be another one quite like Mike Leach. A true college football original. pic.twitter.com/ZnpJwMXT2q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2022

Will Rogers

I was in 1st grade when Graham threw the ball to Crabtree against Texas. Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17 year old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2gBYxkKRAj — Will Rogers (@Wrogers__2) December 13, 2022

Kentucky Football

We're saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Leach, who served as our Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach from 1997-1998. We send our deepest condolences to Coach Leach and the @HailStateFB family. pic.twitter.com/RIuWy6jMrO — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 13, 2022

Alabama Football

RIP. You will be missed, Pirate 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/rja53aYG3s — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 13, 2022

Texas Tech

Forever one of the most innovative minds in history. Our entire department mourns the passing of Coach Leach. pic.twitter.com/wcsXhDMLTK — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) December 13, 2022

Ole Miss AD Keith Carter