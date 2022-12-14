Supreme Court Justice Randolph made the appointment in an order signed earlier this month.

Chief Judge Donna M. Barnes of Tupelo has been reappointed to lead the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

The four-year term for the Chief Judge will begin January 1, 2023, and end December 31, 2026.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph reappointed Chief Judge Barnes to the leadership position in an order signed on December 5th.

Chief Judge Barnes became the first woman to lead the state Court of Appeals on February 1, 2019. Randolph appointed her to the role on his first day as Chief Justice.

Barnes said it is an honor to be reappointed Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals.

“I view the appointment as an acknowledgment of the work ethic of the Court over the past four years,” Barnes continued. “Our judges and their staffs are committed to timely and diligent attention to our workload. It’s a great group of professionals.”

Governor Haley Barbour appointed Judge Barnes to the appellate court on July 26, 2004. She was elected in November 2006 and re-elected in November 2010 and November 2018.

Chief Judge Barnes earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1982 from the University of Mississippi with majors in classical civilizations and English. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude in 1985.