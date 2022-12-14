The Mississippi Free Press and its reporter claimed Caucus violated the Open Meetings Act. Ethics Commissioners say no in 5-3 vote.

The Mississippi Ethics Commission has ruled 5-3 that a meeting of the House Republican Caucus in the Legislature – even if it contains a quorum – does not violate the Open Meetings Act as it is not a “public body,” nor is the House of Representatives, as defined in the statute.

The issue was raised by the Mississippi Free Press and its reporter Nick Judin earlier this year after Judin was asked to leave a meeting of the House Republican Caucus. He and his outlet claimed the meeting violated the Open Meetings Act.

Judin’s attempt to remain in the meeting was preceded by State Senator Sollie Norwood, a Democrat, questioning Speaker Philip Gunn’s use of House Republican Caucus meetings presumably to whip votes on issues.

The House Republican Caucus, as currently constituted, holds a supermajority of lawmakers when all are present.

The Ethics Commission met two weeks ago to vet their staff’s recommendation on the matter and agreed then to meet in subsequent special called meetings to finalize the order of dismissal, which was done on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Commission Ben Stone noted at the end of the meeting that there is likely to be an appeal from the Mississippi Free Press. Such an appeal would move the matter out of the Ethics Commission and into the Mississippi court system.

Y’all Politics will link the full order of dismissal from the Ethics Commission in this matter once it is made publicly available.