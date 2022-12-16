As soon of December 15, UMMC facilities will be participating in coverage for BCBSMS health plans.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center have reached a long awaited agreement regarding coverage at UMMC facilities for BCBSMS policy holders.

UMMC put out the following press release regarding the agreement:

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (Blue Cross) have reached an agreement.

Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual Professional Providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states. Blue Cross and UMMC remain focused on their missions of serving Mississippians’ health care needs.