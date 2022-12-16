State Sen. Joel Carter says the app is a bug and steals proprietary information. He’ll file a bill to ban it on government devices in the 2023 session.

The United States Senate has voted unanimously to ban the popular social media app, TikTok, on all government devices.

The “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” was proposed by Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R) and was pushed through the chamber late Wednesday.

“TikTok is a Trojan Horse for the Chinese Communist Party. It’s a major security risk to the United States, and until it is forced to sever ties with China completely, it has no place on government devices,” Hawley said in a statement on Thursday. “States across the U.S. are banning TikTok on government devices. It’s time for Joe Biden and the Democrats to help do the same.”

The bill seeks to direct the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, in consultation with the Administrator of General Services, the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Secretary of Defense, to develop standards and guidelines for executive agencies requiring the removal of any covered application from information technology.

The legislation provides for access to the app by law enforcement and national security agencies.

Security concerns regarding the China-based app have been raised by FBI officials. It has also been banned in several states, including North Dakota, Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

Mississippi could be next to join the growing list of state’s banning the social media platform. State Senator Joel Carter (R) is planning to put forward such a bill in the 2023 Legislative Session.

“We know that once you download the app on your phone or computer, it is basically a bug and steals proprietary information. For those who have government devices this means access to trade secrets and national security,” Senator Carter told Y’all Politics on Thursday.

The legislation Senator Carter plans to present would be similar to what Texas has passed which bans the app on any government devices. He said he does not anticipate much debate since the issue has been bipartisan.

“The whole intention is not taking away people’s right, but you can prevent it from being on government phones,” said Carter.

There have been other bipartisan measures led by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and U.S. Representatives Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) to ban TikTok in the U.S. altogether.

In order for the U.S. Senate bill to become law it must still pass the House and then be signed by President Joe Biden.

117th Congress – No TikTok on Government Devices – With Sponsors by yallpolitics on Scribd