The 15 maintenance projects will enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

On Friday, the Mississippi Transportation Commission announced that at its December 12th meeting, the commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, saying those selected will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“A robust transportation network is vital for economic development,” said Commissioner Tom King (R), Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission, in a release from MDOT. “From pavement overlays to bridge preservation work, these projects help ensure the businesses and people of our state have efficient and reliable infrastructure for the transport of goods and services.”

Central Transportation District Commissioner Willie Simmons (D) said there is progress being made in every region.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe. These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public,” said Commissioner Simmons. “This is progress in every region. I look forward to working with the Transportation Commissioners to continue building and maintaining our infrastructure for future generations.”

MDOT released a listing of the nearly $85 million in projects by district. They are shown below.

Southern Transportation District:

A $9.9 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC of Laurel for an overlay of 11 miles of U.S. Highway 84 from the beginning of state maintenance in Laurel to the Wayne County line in Jones County.

A $2.1 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC for an overlay of five miles of State Route 18 from the Jasper County line to State Route 512 in Clarke County.

A $4.8 million contract was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC of Picayune for an overlay of 11 miles of State Route 57 from the Jackson County line to State Route 26 in George County.

A $3 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc. of Brookhaven for a mill and overlay of shoulders, local roads and crossovers of approximately five miles along U.S. Highway 84 from U.S. Highway 51 to Monticello Street in Lincoln County.

Central Transportation District:

A $359,000 contract was awarded to Gibson & Associates, Inc. of Balch Springs, Texas, for a bridge preservation project on Interstate 20 over Noblin Bridge Road (Bridge No. 72.3A) in Rankin County.

A $1.4 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc. of Richland for an overlay of three miles of State Route 432 from east of Interstate 55 to U.S. Highway 51 in Yazoo County.

A $1.6 million contract was awarded to Wilco, Inc. of Madison for a jetty repair on I-20/I-55 over the Pearl River (Bridge No. 46.4A and 46.4B) in Hinds County.

A $2.9 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi for a mill and overlay of three miles of State Route 43 from south of I-20 to Pelahatchie in Rankin County.

A $4.3 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc. for a mill and overlay of two miles of State Route 15, from 0.6 miles south of the State Route 21/SR 15 intersection to 0.5 miles north of the SR 16/State Route 16 intersection, 0.15 miles of State Route 885 (SR 15/SR 16 Connector Road), and the County Road 383 intersection located 0.75 miles north of the end of project in Neshoba County.

Northern Transportation District: