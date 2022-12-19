Carlton, Greenlee, Smith, Emfinger sworn in ahead of January 2nd.

Four members of the Mississippi Court of Appeals took the oath of office before a gathering of their colleagues, family and staff on December 15th in Jackson.

Chief Judge Donna Barnes swore in Presiding Judge Virginia C. Carlton of Jackson, Judge Jim M. Greenlee of Oxford, Judge Joel Smith Jr. of Gulfport and Judge John H. Emfinger of Brandon.

The judges will begin new terms on January 2nd.

Judges Carlton (District 4, Position 1), Greenlee (District 1, Position 1), and Emfinger (District 3, Position 2) will begin eight-year terms which will end in January 2031.

Judge Smith (District 5, Position 2) was elected to serve the balance of a term which will end in January 2025.