The new law provides harsher punishments for individuals who sell fentanyl or items laced with the drug that led to death.

The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, or PEER, recently reviewed a bill passed in 2022 called Parkers Law.

The bill ultimately increases the penalty for anyone who knowingly sells or profits from the sale of fentanyl which results in the death of another person.

The bill is a tribute to Parker Rodenbaugh, a Mississippi college student who passed away due to a drug overdose in 2014. Since that time, his mother, Cordie Rodenbaugh, has worked to share his story in an attempt to fight addiction and drug use.

The legislation was also supported by a group of parents and members of the community who have been directly impacted by the harmful and lethal impacts of fentanyl.