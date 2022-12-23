Miles, a Democrat who has served in the House since 2012, will run for Scott County Chancery Clerk instead.

State Representative Tom Miles will not seek re-election to the Mississippi House of Representatives where he was served since 2012.

Miles, a Democrat, announced his decision on his Facebook page on Thursday, telling constituents that serving in the House representing District 75 has been one of the greatest honors of his life.

“I’ve been blessed to be your voice at our Capitol for the last three terms, and I have done my best to listen to you and address your concerns and always be there for you in your time of need,” Miles wrote. “Working together, we have achieved a lot. After taking time to pray about my next season of life, I would like to share with you that I will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives next year.”

Miles noted that during his time as a lawmaker, he has supported local schools, local communities, law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters, and first responders.

“We’ve worked to bring new jobs to our part of the state, supported and improved our state parks, worked to connect rural Mississippi with broadband internet, and made mental health services a priority. Scott County is my home, and I have been proud to represent you,” Miles conveyed on Facebook.

The 43-year-old sits on House Committees on Insurance, Interstate Cooperation, Judiciary B, Judiciary En Banc, Tourism, and Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Miles said he was making the announcement now to open the door for those who would like to pursue the opportunity to fill this legislative seat, and to let the community know that I will run to be the next Scott County Chancery Clerk in 2023.

The current county Chancery Clerk, Lee Ann Livingston Palmer, is retiring from the position at the end of her term.