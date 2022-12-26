The cost per inmate day is based on security requirements, medical, food, facility management and maintenance, and administrative costs.

During its 2012 Regular Session, the Mississippi Legislature passed H.B. 440, which requires the cost per inmate day calculation to occur every two years and requires development of a current cost-based model for the calculation.

In December, the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER Committee) released its report titled, “Mississippi Department of Corrections’ FY 2022 Cost Per Inmate Day.” The report serves as the model for the basis of the cost per inmate day calculation.

For FY 2022, MDOC’s cost per inmate day for a model facility totaled $59.24 based on the security requirements of the facility and MDOC’s medical, food, facility management and maintenance, and administrative costs.

“The State of Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC or the Department) has the responsibility for the care, custody, training, supervision, and treatment of offenders committed to the Department and to plan, develop, coordinate, and manage a statewide comprehensive correctional system,” the report explained.

PEER analysis notes an increase in the operating costs for security personnel of approximately 30%. Those costs increased from $20.66 for FY 2020 to $26.77 for FY 2022.

MDOC includes the following facilities:

Mississippi State Penitentiary (MSP)

Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF)

South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI)

Marshall County Correctional Facility (MCCF)

Walnut Grove Correctional Facility (WGCF)

PEER reviewed the results of the Mississippi Department of Corrections Schedule of Average Daily Costs Per Inmate Day for a Model Facility.