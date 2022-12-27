With temperatures at or below freezing, some residents of the state are being asked to conserve natural gas usage.

Both CenterPoint Energy and Atmos Energy have made requests of consumers in Mississippi to reduce energy usage since the Christmas holiday.

Leaders with CenterPoint said they are expecting record natural gas usage as the arctic storm continues to keep temperatures at or below freezing in Mississippi.

Temperatures dropped just days before Christmas to below freezing at night and staying in the low to mid-30’s during the day.

On Tuesday, the low is expected to reach 34 degrees with the high at 53 degrees.

“In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo Murphy, Vice President Louisiana and Mississippi Gas for CenterPoint Energy.

Atmos Energy also requested that DeSoto County users reduce their energy footprint during the extreme temperatures.

Both companies have released the following energy-saving tips to help reduce natural gas and energy usage:

Check your furnace filter : Change or clean the filter to ensure good air flow, which is essential for the efficiency of your furnace.

: Change or clean the filter to ensure good air flow, which is essential for the efficiency of your furnace. Keep curtains and blinds open during the day : This will allow the sun’s natural heat to warm your house. Close curtains and blinds at night so you don’t lose heat when the sun goes down. Also, set your ceiling fans to turn clockwise to circulate warm air.

: This will allow the sun’s natural heat to warm your house. Close curtains and blinds at night so you don’t lose heat when the sun goes down. Also, set your ceiling fans to turn clockwise to circulate warm air. Make your home more airtight to keep warm air in and cold air out : Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings such as pipes or ducts. Close fireplace dampers when not in use so you don’t lose heat.

: Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings such as pipes or ducts. Close fireplace dampers when not in use so you don’t lose heat. Be mindful of your pool heater usage: You can keep your pumps on without the heater to prevent your pool water from freezing.

If you believe you have a gas leak, which often mimics the smell of rotten eggs, immediately leave the area on foot and go to a safe location where you can call 911 as well as you energy provider.