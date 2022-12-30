The iconic brand that is Y’all Politics will cease its run on Monday but Magnolia Tribune will rise and deliver reliable news by Mississippians for Mississippians.

Over the past 18 years, Y’all Politics has grown to be a uniquely Mississippi media institution readers could trust for its reliable, behind-the-scenes news primarily focused on the inner workings of government and the ever-evolving political scene from the Coast to Corinth.

What started as a metro area blog by Alan Lange expanded into a full-time, statewide trusted news source every mover, shaker and policymaker bookmarked and read daily to stay up-to-date and in the know.

Y’all Politics told stories from the cloak rooms under the Capitol Dome and inside campaign war rooms, every step of the way documenting a sea change in Mississippi’s political landscape. Our staff earned the trust of leaders and decisionmakers on both sides of the aisle without yielding an inch on journalistic integrity or ethics. Y’all Politics’ willingness to fairly cover what was happening, to present facts in context, and to treat people with the respect of accurately reporting what they said and did was evident in the interviews and insight we brought to our readers.

This willingness to be fair did not translate to meekness in holding people accountable. Y’all Politics routinely took on the powerful, leading the way on in-depth analysis in high-profile scandals such as the Scruggs judicial bribery scheme.

Y’all Politics was at the forefront of every election cycle, never shying away from covering even the most heated elections. Our coverage led in 2011 when the Republican Party historically gained the majority in the Mississippi House for the first time since Reconstruction and again in the hotly contested U.S. Senate race of 2014.

The impact Y’all Politics has made in Mississippi media cannot be understated.

In an era where diverse thought and perspectives are often given lip service, yet rarely realized, Y’all Politics was willing to give voice to differing points of view, taking submissions and covering the activity of leaders from across the political spectrum. Our staff has worked hard to grow readership, build trusted relationships, and deliver a product Mississippians could rely on, all without the sensational narratives and headlines meant to drive clicks.

It has been a good run for the iconic brand that is Y’all Politics. In the coming days, Y’all Politics will turn off the lights but its legacy will live on, however, through the donation of its assets to a new non-profit media organization, Magnolia Tribune Institute.

As this transition occurs, it is worth acknowledging Alan Lange, who invested time and resources for nearly two decades in hopes of serving something larger than himself. Alan’s love of Mississippi and a deep concern for the direction of the Magnolia State guided him to build Y’all Politics. His willingness to push back against critics and engage in tough, often heated debates, made Y’all Politics into a credible voice across the state and beyond.

Magnolia Tribune will take up the mantle of providing real, reliable news for Mississippians by Mississippians in January. It will do so with a new approach, a new tone, and expanded coverage. It will be strengthened by the Y’all Politics brand and audience. Its news and analysis will keep readers informed of the latest happenings, while delving deeper into the business, faith and culture that make Mississippi a great place to call home.

On a personal note, I have worked with Y’all Politics in some form for nearly 15 years. Thank you all for allowing our team to be such a large part of your lives every single day. Your trust in us through your readership does not go unnoticed and we each value your support. I look forward to taking this next step with Magnolia Tribune and continuing to compete in the media marketplace as we grow our reach and deliver news you can trust from a team that is truly blessed to call Mississippi home.

Stay tuned, Mississippi!